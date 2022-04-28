The festivities were postponed for four months after it was felt the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic made it unsafe to gather for a Christmas meal in December.

The Friends certainly made up for lost time, enjoying a memorable afternoon at the St Annes Palace venue, with entertainment from Johnny Roxx and Santa Claus and his helpers also making an appearance.

Around 75 members went along and founder Bev Sykes said: “Everyone had a wonderful time. The group is all about togetherness and it was the ideal event to reflect that.

"The Christmas parties were memorable annual events up to 2019 and we were hoping to hold one again last December but it was too early after all the pandemic restrictions.

"We decided to postpone it to April and it was great. Our thanks to everyone who helped make it possible – the caterers at the Palace, Johnny for the entertainment, Santa for coming along and all the helpers and members for their participation. It’s very much a team effort.”

Just Good Friends are now back in swing of regular get-togethers after the pandemic caused them to switch to virtual events.

They will be involved in St Annes Carnival in the summer, with a float themed ‘Peace and Love’ and in September, a particular celebration is planned to mark the organisation’s 10th anniversary.

