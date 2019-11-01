Junior Gazette: Top awards for Blackpool cubs and scouts

By Philip Mather, Blackpool and Fylde Scouts

On Monday September 21 in the brilliant setting of the theatre at the Blackpool 6th Form College, parents, families and leaders came together for the awards.

Scouts proudly display their chief scout certificates

Ted Copper, assistant district commissioner for cub scouts welcomed everyone to the occasion and said how proud he was to be commissioner of such hard working young people.

Seventy Seven cubs from packs across Blackpool were presented with their Chief Scout Silver Award by Ollie Woods, who was introduced to the cubs and families as the UK Youth Commissioner.

He then gave and inspirational speech about what potential adventures were to come when they joined the scout section.

The next step for the cub scouts is the movement into scouts for youngsters aged ten to 14 years to hopefully fulfil their ambitions of achieving the gold award - a progressive award with nine challenges.

Three Blackpool District Scouts have also received their Chief Scouts Gold Award Presentation at the Salvation Army HQ in Preston.

Jessica Busby, A former member of the 17th Lytham St. Annes and now a Blackpool Explorer Scout, along with William McKenna from the 1st Bispham Scouts, and Benjamin Smith of the 23rd Blackpool Scouts attended along with their very proud parents, family member, leaders and District Officers.