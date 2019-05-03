Jungle Jim's SHUTS DOWN: iconic Blackpool attraction closes permanently

Blackpool Tower's much loved adventure playground has been shut for good.

In a shock decision this morning, Merlin Entertainment - owners of Blackpool Tower - have announced that Jungle Jim's Adventure Playground has closed.

The iconic space will become home to a new 750-capacity events venue in August.

Visitors to the Blackpool Tower website were shocked to find that the attraction, which had been a permanent fixture in the Tower for decades, had had its page on the site removed without warning.

In a press release this morning, the management of the Tower explained that a new "themed entertainment and event suite" will open in August, replacing Jungle Jim's and creating 20 new permanent jobs.

The refurbished space is set to become a 750-capacity venue, which the Tower hopes will "ensure it is meeting the public demand" for "unique event spaces inside our iconic building."

Jungle Jim's page on the Blackpool Tower website was removed abruptly.

The surprise announcement comes just before Blackpool Tower celebrates its 125th anniversary later this month.

How people on Facebook reacted to the news:

"Gutted, my kids love it there every time we go to Blackpool."

Another said: "Such a shame! Had loads of fun there when I was a kid and was hoping to take my own son in the near future! Hope they make good use of the space!!"

But another thought that now might be the right time for a revamp, commenting: "One of my friends said that the roof has been leaking really bad for a while now...Hopefully it can be fixed and there will be a new attraction put in it's place for kids."