Julie's off to put her feet up after 35 years caring for others

Now residents, relatives and colleagues at Broadway Nursing Home in Blackpool have said a fond farewell to the manager Julie Eden on her retirement, after working at the home for an amazing three and a half decades.

The home, which is now owned by the We Care Group, was officially opened on March 9, 1987.

At that time Julie was appointed as the Nurse in the Home, becoming Matron in 1989, the old name for what is now known as the home manager.

During the 35 years Julie has worked at the home she has seen lots of changes, including colleagues, many of whom have worked under her leadership for many years.

To mark Julie’s retirement, We Care Group held a special retirement party to say a ‘fond farewell’. Julie received flowers and gifts and a commemorative plague for her hard work, dedication, and commitment.

Julie Eden said “It has been a pleasure working in the home and I have loved every minute. After 35 years I think it’s a perfect time to retire, put my feet up and have a rest.” She continued “I will miss everyone but wish the home continuing success in the future.”

Lisa Beukes, Managing Director, We Care Group said “We are sorry to see Julie go but wish her well for a long, happy and much deserved retirement. We would also like to thank her for the 35 years dedication and commitment she has given Broadway Nursing Home.”

