What is Julian’s new tour?

The self-proclaimed “renowned homosexual and national trinket” – who was also recently confirmed to be joining the next line-up of C4’s Taskmaster – will play 45 shows across the UK, from April 10 –June 14 2024 as part of a tour called ‘'A Fistful Of Clary.’

The tour has a Western theme, with Julian saying: “It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps.”

Julian Clary is bringing his new show to Lancashire next year.

The press release for the tour read: “Julian is sure that the men in the audience will be so eager to join his posse they won’t be able to keep their hands off his Rawhide. The lucky few will play with him on stage in the Hang ‘em Low saloon, where Wild Bill Hickok used to meet his special friend, Raving Clarence la Fruit. But life in the Old West was tough. Not all of Julian’s wild bunch will be around to witness the final shoot-out that will result in Julian giving himself selflessly at high noon to the last man standing. Who knows what else he’ll do for a few dollars more?”

When is he coming to Lancashire?

A Fistful Of Clary is coming to the Grand Theatre in Lancaster on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2. To book call 0152 464 695.

A Fistful of Clary has a Western theme

What else is Julian up to?

The 2024 stand-up tour for 2024 will follow an exciting 2023 for Clary, who was recently announced as part of the line-up for the upcoming 16th series of C4’s BAFTA-winning Taskmaster.

Airing later in 2023, Clary will join Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma, as the five new contestants trying their hand at a series of absurd, surrealist tasks set by Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant ‘Alex Horne.

Julian has also recently been announced to play the role of Herod as part of this September’s launch of a UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, coming to Manchester, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Then in December 2023, Clary will headline his eighth consecutive run in the London Palladium’s annual pantomime, this year playing ‘Seaman Smee’ in Peter Pan, alongside star guest Jennifer Saunders.

Where else is a A Fistful Of Clary being performed?

