The club is hosting its Beer, Prosecco and Cocktail Festival from Wednesday, June 1 through to the following Sunday, coinciding with the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.On Thursday, June 2, a cricket day featuring former player Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff is being held in memory of two of the club’s past presidents who have died in the last couple of years, Brian Standing and Harry Hargreaves.

Throughout the weekend from June 3 to 5, the festival will start at lunchtime and there will be live entertainment on those evenings, with cricket matches on the Saturday and Sunday.The first evening of the festival on Wednesday will feature a quiz focusing on food and drink, while there will also be a quiz on the Sunday evening after the entertainment has finished.