Fittingly, considering the official full name of the venue, the Park View 4U run group dressed up in red, white and blue for a Jubilee run in tribute to the monarch.

Meanwhile, a host of youngsters tucked into goodies galore and enjoyed a wide range of activities at a events such as a Jubilee Jamboree and Jubilee drumming workshops.

The Park View 4U run group certainly entered into the Jubilee spirit

Park View 4U park ranger Julie Norman said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us at QEII Park View Playing Fields to make music, eat, drink, decorate bunting, create crowns and jewellery, skate, run and generally have fun.

"It really was a joyous week and we were so proud to salute Her Majesty’s wonderful Jubilee.”

Henry Cooper enjoys some Jubilee fun at Park View 4U

Vinnie and Becky Franklin having fun at the Park View 4U Jubilee drumming workshop