Joy Fest 24: 13 pictures of free well-being event and fun day at Fleetwood Marine Hall
Joy Fest 24 - part of acclaimed Jars of Joy project – was held last Sunday (January 14) at Fleetwood Marine Hall.
From 11am to 4pm those who attended were treated to circus skills, laughter yoga, Brazilian drumming and many other activities.
Co-ordinator Karen Nicholson, 59, is the creator of Jars of Joy CIC, an innovative and successful wellbeing project.
The basic idea behind Jars of Joy is that if people can get a glass jar, decorate it and fill it with items that make them happy and bring back fond memories, it can literally transform their mood and give them a sense of wellbeing and joy.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the day’s event.