Joy as Blackpool's Jubilee Gardens gets its very own Illuminations
Members of the public were invited to a special ceremony at Jubilee Gardens in North Shore Blackpool, to see a selection of displays lit up.
These include the garden’s well known arch being festooned with lights, six illuminated trees, projected images appearing on the ground from a lamp and other strung lights.
The lights were switched on by 10-year-old Ocean Saxton and Eddie Nelder, director of Choice Hotels ,who were given the honour of using the traditional switch normally reserved for the main Lights switch-on event.
Visitors and residents will be able to enjoy the Jubilee Gardens display, near to Gynn Square, until January 1, as it will shine on alongside the rest of Blackpool’s Illuminations.
The displays have been designed by Blackpool Council’s Illuminations Department and funded as part of measures to promote regeneration in the North Shore area of the town.
Hoteliers leaders are among those who welcomed the investment.
Ian White, a director of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, said: “During a year of meetings including ward councillors and officers from Blackpool Council and Enveco, the group of local campaigners were delighted to hear that the Jubilee Gardens would be getting lit up.”
The Illuminations project has also been welcomed by the the Friends of Jubilee Gardens, a group which meets up most weeks to help spruce up the much-loved green space, which was first opened in 1914.
The work of the volunteers has ensured the gardens is preserved as a favourite destination for many people.