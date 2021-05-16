Jordan Banks: Thousands prepare to gather in convoy as a tribute to Blackpool boy killed in lightning strike

Organisers had hoped a convoy along the Promenade would attract around 100 vehicles.

“It’s just amazing,” said the man behind the tribute, businessman Dave Hall.

Jordan Banks

Red more: New image unveiled of revamped Central Drive buildings in Blackpool.“We thought people would support it, but never this many.

“Jordan’s story has touched so many people, not just in Lancashire and not just across the UK. But it has reached across the world.

“It tugs at the heartstrings to hear what a wonderful little boy Jordan was.

“We’re all feeling very emotional - and the convoy hasn’t even got going yet. This is going to be an incredible sight.”

Hundreds gather in preparation for a convoy in memory of Jordan Banks

More than 200 motorcyclists and scooter riders arrived In convoy, revving their engines and sounding their horns.