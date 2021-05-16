Jordan Banks: Thousands prepare to gather in convoy as a tribute to Blackpool boy killed in lightning strike
Thousands of drivers, bikers and truckers turned out in Blackpool this afternoon to honour nine-year-old Jordan Banks who died after being struck by lightning on Tuesday.
Organisers had hoped a convoy along the Promenade would attract around 100 vehicles.
“It’s just amazing,” said the man behind the tribute, businessman Dave Hall.
"We thought people would support it, but never this many.
“Jordan’s story has touched so many people, not just in Lancashire and not just across the UK. But it has reached across the world.
“It tugs at the heartstrings to hear what a wonderful little boy Jordan was.
“We’re all feeling very emotional - and the convoy hasn’t even got going yet. This is going to be an incredible sight.”
More than 200 motorcyclists and scooter riders arrived In convoy, revving their engines and sounding their horns.
Dave said: “Wow. We didn’t know they were coming. What a fantastic sight that is. Apparently they have come from all over to show their support.”