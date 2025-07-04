Jools Holland & Leo Sayer lead list of celebrities coming to Lancashire in July

From legendary singer Leo Sayer to TV stars Jools Holland and Vicky Entwistle and not one but four Strictly Come Dancing stars, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 19 stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

Stars coming to Lancashire Take a look at all the celebrities coming to Lancashire in July

Colin Sutton The Real Manhunter star and former Detective Chief Inspector brings a new show called Manhunter & Mindhunter- The Psychology of a Serial Killer to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on July 7

Scott Bennett The comedian brings his latest show 'Blood Sugar Baby' to the Darwen Library Theatre on July 8 and Lancaster Grand Theatre on July 30

Leo Sayer The singer brings his new show 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on July 9

Jools Holland The musician & TV presenter performs with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra at the Winter Gardens on July 11.