Jonzi D's Breakin' Convention hip-hop festival heading back to Blackpool Grand Theatre

Breakin' Convention is back at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday 10 June with MC Jonzi D’s ground-breaking world festival of hip hop dance theatre. Lock in your tickets now!

Expect incredibly skilled and inspiring performances from internationally celebrated poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls in a box fresh festival for 2023 that showcases local talent alongside global sensations.

Breakin' Convention is the critically acclaimed powerhouse behind a hip hop theatre revolution. Hosted and curated by UK hip hop theatre legend and Breakin’ Convention Artistic Director Jonzi D, the festival also features DJs, graffiti artists and freestyle sessions taking place all over the building! This is one exhilarating dance event that’s not to be missed…

Breakin' Convention is heading to Blackpool's Grand Theate on Saturday, June 10.

In 2003, celebrated MC, dancer, spoken word artist and director Jonzi D had the dream of creating a festival to bring together the best hip hop dance theatre performers from around the world on London's doorstep. In 2004 Sadler's Wells performing arts centre helped make that dream a reality as Breakin' Convention, the international festival of hip hop dance theatre, made its debut in May 2004.

Since its inception, Breakin' Convention has represented the origins and evolution of hip hop culture from around the world and around the corner.

Working with the most respected, innovative and inspirational artists, it is at the vanguard of the global development of the hip hop theatre genre.

“We are thrilled that Breakin’ Convention is returning to The Grand,” said a spokesman for the theatre.