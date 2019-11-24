Join Knittaz With Attitude and Altruism - Creative Social in Blackpool for a social evening to find out about the world of art

Budding knitters and sewers are invited to discover what artistic opportunities are available in Blackpool at a special social event.

Knittaz With Attitude is holding its monthly meeting at Claremont Park Community Centre, Claremont Road, Blackpool, on Monday, December 2. But for one time only, the social evening will be in partnership with Altruism - Creative Social in Blackpool to create a space for artists and associated organisations to get together to discuss what they would like to see in the next year.

Members of Knittaz With Attitude at one of their monthly meetings in Blackpool

Catherine Mugonyi, 38, founder of Knittaz With Attitude, said: “We get together on the first Monday of the month, with a fee of £3.50 but this session is free for everybody as it is in conjunction with Altruism - Creative Social. If people are interested in arts they can discuss what they would like to see in 2020. There will be other artistic organisations there so people can find out what is happening. People will be making Christmas decorations and just having a chat. We will also be serving vegan curry.”

Knittaz With Attitude was launched in 2011 as a meeting space for people with an interest in textile art.

Catherine added: “We started off with just knitting, but then we added crochet and sewing and the expanded to do anything to do with textile arts, from dress making and embroidery to appliqué and banners. We have a lot of the equipment people need, as we get a lot of donations. It is for all abilities, from beginners who just want to have a go, to professionals who are really skilled and can help others. We also provide a meal so people don’t have to think about eating beforehand.”

Each session is £3.50 for adults and £2 for children, but this cost will be revised as the group moves into its new location at soon-to-be-opened The Upside Down, Edward Street, in Blackpool, in February.

Everyone is welcome to attend for free at the open session on December 2, 6pm. Respond via www.facebook.com/knittazwithattitude/

