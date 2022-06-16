June 19 marks the 21st anniversary of the Penny Farm World Horse Welfare Centre at Peel, near Blackpool, and Sunday will feature a big birthday party, to which the public are invited.

It’s all happening between 11am and 3pm and Zoe Clifford, the Penny Farm visitor officer said: “The theme of the birthday party is ‘Superheroes’ which sums up every part of what we do here – the team who rescue and rehabilitate the ponies, the volunteers, the rehomers and also our supporters without whom none of what we do would be possible.

"We have fantastic support from the people of the Fylde coast so events like the birthday party are a good opportunity to celebrate with them.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freya Smith, eight, with Geoff the pony at an earlier family fun open day at Penny Farm World Horse Welfare Centre

As well as meeting the ponies currently at the farm, off Preston New Road, the party will offer visitors a 21st Birthday Challenge for the children, donkey rides and a fancy dress competition, while local entertainer Becky Fox will be along to entertain.

No party would be complete without cake, and Penny Farm’s birthday cake will be a special pony version served to end the day.

Zoe added: “Over the years we have seen many truly distressing cases of neglect, however the ultimate reward is seeing those ponies off to new, forever homes where they will get the best treatment for the rest of their lives.

Princess Anne, president of World Horse Welfare, opened Penny Farm in 2001 and returned in 2019 to open its visitor centre, as well as meet staff, volunteers and supporters

“There are the high-profile cases which make us super proud including Penny who served in the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery for 10 years and our three Equifest ‘Rescue Horse of the Year’ winners Buggy, Frodo and Buttercup but its equally rewarding to see rescue ponies doing well in Pony Club, the local showing circuit or as valued and much-loved companions.”

Penny Farm, which regularly hosts around 60 horses, was opened by the Princess Royal Princess Anne, president of World Horse Welfare, in June 2001 and she made a return visit there in 2019 to open the facility’s new visitor centre.