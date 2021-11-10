Join in thanksgiving service for The Fishermen's Mission's 140th year

The service will be held on Friday November 12 at noon and all are welcome to join.

The mission has been a part of Fylde Coast life for decades, particularly in Fleetwood where it offered pastoral support to families of fishermen during the port’s heyday - and it still does.

Fleetwood Mission pastor Rev George Ayoma said: “Next month, families here in Fleetwood, those who remember when the S.T. Goth and the Red Falcon were lost in Icelandic waters, will take a moment to remember their men who never returned. Time may have passed but these personal stories remain. The Fishermen’s Mission was there for the families then.

Fleetwood Fishermen's Mission pastor Rev George Ayoma

“And as we celebrate 140th year of our work, many local people still know how important the local Mission means to them.

“That is why we’re inviting individuals to join us this Friday, via Zoom, to hear about the work we now do to support communities across the nation.”

Ali Godfrey, the mission’s deputy CEO said: “We are a charity deeply rooted in our Christian Faith and so it is appropriate for us to recognise this and to give thanks for the work that we have undertaken in the past 140 years and the continuation of our work into the future.

The Fishermen’s Mission is a unique charity as we are the only charity that solely provides vital services to our fishermen, both active and retired, and their families’. Throughout our 140 years we have seen many changes and challenges in fishing.

Trawlermen on board the Red Falcon