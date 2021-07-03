Joey Blower's daughter in tears as the Blackpool comedian performs his last show before flying abroad for cancer treatment

The 58-year-old comic will fly to Prague on Monday after poignantly performing at Viva in Blackpool earlier today.

Both were clearly overwhelmed by the occasion, with four-year-old Olivia in tears as the pair hugged in front of the crowd.

Speaking to The Gazette last week, Joey said leaving his wife Nam and young daughter while he spends a month in the Czech Republic would be tough.

He said: "I have taken Olivia to nursery and picked her up every day for the last year and that time, honestly, has been so special.

"She has known Daddy is not well and I have to go away, but she thinks it is a few nights and being away for four weeks is going to be the hardest part.

"It's heartbreaking but kids are resilient and I'm doing all this to ensure I have many years ahead with her."

Joey, who spent years entertaining holidaymakers on North Pier and has clocked up 27 summers working the crowds, is having proton beam therapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

Olivia, four, was in tears as her dad, the resort comic Joey Blower, 58, welcomed her on stage at Viva Blackpool, at the end of his last show before flying abroad for cancer treatment in Prague, on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (Picture: Martin Bostock for The Gazette)

He conceded his impending treatment is his "last and best chance" of recovering.

And he tweeted today: "I have no words for the crowd and team [at] Viva Blackpool this afternoon. I'll see you in five weeks.

"Olivia coming on stage at the end will be my forever memory of my pre-treatment show."

He added: "Not ashamed to say I shed a bucket full of tears today at the last show before I start treatment. The support has been remarkable and the awareness we are creating for Prostate Cancer UK is having an effect."

