Singer Joe McElderry is returning to Blackpool next year with a role in one of the world’s best loved musicals.

This week, Theatre producer Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group announced that X Factor winner, Joe McElderry, will next year return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat after first appearing in the show back in 2017

The South Shields-born star, 33, is coming to Blackpool as part of the musicals’s new 20- date tour and below is everything you need to know.

Who is Joe McElderry?

Singer Joe McElderry burst on to the scene in 2009 as the winner of The X Factor, before discovering a new sound during his winning stint on ITV show Popstar to Operastar in 2011.

He has released five chart hitting albums, toured the UK relentlessly for more than a decade, and become famed for his interactive shows and impromptu ‘Jukebox Joe’ audience requests.

Aside from the music industry, Joe braved sub-zero temperatures to claim victory on the first series of Channel 4’s The Jump in 2014 and has become a regular on the stage too, receiving rave reviews for his portrayals of the titular roles in The Who’s rock opera Tommy, the 2017/2018 run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the 80s spectacular Club Tropicana: The Musical.

He’ll end the year with his fourth starring stint in the prestigious Newcastle Theatre Royal pantomime this time in The Little Mermaid before heading in to to a run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for the second time of his career.

What is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (Lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (Music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international tours in over 80 countries worldwide.

The new London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

Who will Joe be playing?

Joe will play the role ‘Pharaoh’, rocking ‘Song of the King’ in the iconic musical, having last performed in the production’s titular role during a celebrated 2017 / 2018 UK tour.

What has Joe said about the show?

Joe said: “I am delighted to join the company of the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. I have such a long history with the show and to re-join in a different role, this time playing Pharaoh, will be so exciting. I can’t wait to perform to amazing audiences in Blackpool in a show so close to my heart. Don’t miss out on next year’s ‘dream’ ticket!”

When is the show coming to Blackpool?

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is on at the Winter Gardens Blackpool froJune 3- June 7 2025.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Who else is involved in the new production?

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Broadway, Miss Saigon, Chess, Cinderella, Jesus Christ Superstar and Les Misérables).

It is then choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit) whilst set and costume design are by the award-winning Morgan Large.

Ben Cracknell is the Lighting Designer, Gareth Owen the Sound Designer, and the producer is Michael Harrison.

For further information, please see http://uktour.josephthemusical.com/