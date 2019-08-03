Joe Longthorne: A look back at long career of veteran Blackpool entertainer

Here we take a look back on his career through photos taken from the archives. Read tributes to Joe here.

A 1987 photo of Joe Longthorne pa Buy a Photo

Joe Longthorne in 1989, promoting his album Especially For You in Preston jpimedia Buy a Photo

Joe Longthorne switching on the Cleveleys Christmas lights in 2004. jpimedia Buy a Photo

A 2004 image of Joe undergoing treatment at the Macmillan Unit in Manchester jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more