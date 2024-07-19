Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Slater’s mum has urged people to continue donating to a GoFundMe page - which has raised more than £65,000 - as she vows to give her son “the send-off he deserves”.

In a statement issued through the fundraising page, Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan thanked people for their support and encouraged them to continue donating to help with the funeral costs and repatriating his body.

The GoFundMe exceeded its £30,000 target after receiving more than 5,400 donations - raising £65,327 as of Friday morning.

Earlier this week, a Spanish court confirmed that Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had died in Tenerife and said his multiple injuries were consistent with a fall in a rocky area.

Posting on the GoFundMe page, which was set up to fund the search for the missing 19-year-old, Ms Duncan said: “Hello everyone, thank you for all of your kindness, support and condolences in light of the tragic news that Jay’s body has been found.

“We are overwhelmed with grief and are so grateful for your support.”

She added: “We are working with agencies to arrange Jay’s repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.

“We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can.”

A spokesman for the court said the post-mortem examination report determined that the injuries Jay sustained were consistent with an accidental fall.

The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the identity of the body with the use of fingerprint technology after the remains were found near the village of Masca in Tenerife on Monday.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Jay could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.