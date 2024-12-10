Jay Slater was one of the UK’s top Google searches in 2024, it has been revealed.

The tragic 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared on the Spanish island of Tenerife in June and was missing for 29 days before his body was sadly discovered in a ravine.

His disappearance sparked an extensive search and rescue mission, with the British public donating £73,000 to a GoFundMe appeal to help find him.

The month-long search attracted huge attention from the public and media, making Jay Slater the UK's THIRD most searched topic on Google in 2024.

The GoFundMe for Jay Slater's family has now raised more than £65,000 | LEP

Only the Euros - where Spain beat England 2-1 in the final - and the sudden death of One Direction star Liam Payne, had more searches on Google.

Such was the media frenzy over Jay’s whereabouts, there were more Google searches for the apprentice bricklayer than many of 2024’s biggest new stories, including the US presidential election, the Olympics and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

LEP

In terms of deaths, Jay Slater was the second most searched on Google, behind Liam Payne and ahead of TV doctor Michael Mosley, who died aged 67 after going missing on a Greek island 12 days before Jay’s disappearance.

1. Euros

2. Liam Payne

3. Jay Slater

4. Michael Mosley

5. US Election

6. Kate Middleton

7. Baby Reindeer

8. Olympics

9. Oasis tickets

10. Fool Me Once