Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters day 9
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – said that MJay had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.
She said she had received a call from Jay at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.
Jay’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.
Follow our live blog as we share the latest updates on the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife...
LIVE: Day 9 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife
Spanish police said to be exploring whether Jay Slater's criminal background is relevant to search
The criminal past of Jay Slater is being explored as a possible line of enquiry by Spanish authorities as they wish to know if it's ‘relevant’ to his disappearance.
Back in 2021, Jay was involved in an assault case which saw an eight-member gang attack Tom Hilton with a machete, golf club and an axe, leaving him with severe injuries and fighting for his life.
Reports from the Spanish newspaper El Dia have now highlighted Slater's past, suggesting it could be significant in the investigation, according to Mail Online.
Jay Slater search party rescues different Brit trapped in gorge
Spanish police searching for Jay have rescued another British holidaymaker who Rescue teams searching for Jay Slater in Tenerife have rescued a ‘disorientated’ British holidaymaker who they found trapped in a gorge near where the teenager went missing.
Concerned locals reported the man to police after the 51-year-old, from Scotland, went hiking in the heat and failed to return hours later. Rescue teams broke off their search for the 19-year-old after being alerted to the other missing man, who they found trapped at the Asomada Gorge.
Post reporter Sam Quine with the latest update from Jay's hometown of Oswaldtwistle
TV investigator and author Mark Williams-Thomas, who previously took an interest in the Nicola Bully case in Lancashire - said he has offered to fly out to the island to 'find out whether a third party was involved'.
He also vowed to 'track down' the two men, who are thought to be British, that Jay is said to have stayed with in the Airbnb rental the night before he vanished. He offered his assistance to the family for free and says he has reached out to them.
"I would quickly be able to do establish whether or not there are suspicious circumstances - but I'd need total access to everything and to speak to all the witnesses involved," he said.
"Having feet on the ground and looking at the scenario and circumstances, I know I will get to the bottom of this in three days."
Sighting outside church unconfirmed
There has not yet been any police response, official or otherwise, to reports of a possible sighting of Jay outside a church in Santiago de Teide around 6pm last Monday.
Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan said a witness had gone to police and claimed to have seen him ‘looking worse for wear’ and sitting on a bench with a pair of men, just over three miles away from the village of Masca where the missing teenager had spent time in an Airbnb.
Day 9: Search continues for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife
Search for missing teenager in Tenerife enters second week
The search for a British teenager who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife has entered its second week.
Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.
The apprentice bricklayer, 19, had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and was last heard from on Monday last week.
The walk from Mr Slater’s last known location, Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island, to his accommodation would have taken about 11 hours on foot.
A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Mr Slater hit its target of £30,000 on Sunday.
The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £33,000 in donations by Monday morning.
Ms Law said her friend told her in a frantic phone call last Monday at 8.30am that he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”.
Search teams in Tenerife narrowed their efforts over the weekend on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged.
Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday.
Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.
The efforts come after the teenager’s mother issued a direct plea to her missing son, saying: “We just need you home.”
Debbie Duncan said she had “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared.
Mr Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and carrying a black bag.
Timeline: The search for missing teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife
The search for Jay Slater in Tenerife is continuing over a week after he was last heard from on the Spanish island.
The apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus in the north of island.
Here are the key updates so far from the search for the 19-year-old:
Sunday June 16
Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival with friends at Papagayo nightclub in the tourist resort of Playa de las Americas in the south of the island.
Monday June 17
In the early hours of Monday he goes to stay in an apartment in the north of the island with people he had met over the course of the night.
7.30am
Mr Slater posts a picture on Snapchat from the doorway of the property he stayed at overnight, tagged as being in Rural de Teno park.
8.30am
He calls his friend, Lucy Law, telling her he had attempted to walk back to his accommodation after missing his bus – a journey that would take more than ten hours.
In the frantic last phone call, Mr Slater said he had “cut his leg” on a cactus and had “no idea where he was”.
Ms Law said her friend told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”.
Mr Slater’s phone runs out of battery shortly after with his last known location being in Rural de Teno park.
9.04am
He is reported missing.
Tuesday June 18
After friends spend the previous day searching to no avail, local police and mountain rescue teams scour Rural de Teno park for Mr Slater.
His family fly out to Tenerife to join the search.
Wednesday June 19
The search is temporarily moved to the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island due to a potential lead, but this is quickly discounted and the search returns north.
Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, said she feared her son had “been taken against his will”.
Thursday June 20
The search returns to Rural de Teno park, around the village of Masca.
Emergency workers met in various locations throughout the day, combing bushes, overgrown terrain, hillsides and rivers but failed to find the missing teenager.
Friday June 21
Spanish police reject an offer of support from Lancashire Constabulary as the hunt continues.
Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca.
Search and rescue personnel carefully looked through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to an Airbnb property Mr Slater had reportedly been driven to.
The owner of the property told reporters she saw Mr Slater walk up the road past her property but did not see him again after that – describing the situation as worrying.
Saturday June 22
Mr Slater’s mother issues a direct plea to her missing son on the sixth day of the hunt, saying: “We just need you home.”
Firefighters appeared to conduct the majority of the searches as they wore helmets to tackle dangerous hillside terrain in Tenerife.
The search parties seemed noticeably smaller compared to other days – with only a handful of emergency workers visible in the village of Masca and the surrounding areas.
Sunday June 23
Search teams narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where Mr Slater’s phone last pinged.
Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Island could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park.
Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.
Monday June 24
The search for Mr Slater enters an eighth day.
