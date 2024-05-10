Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian superstar Jason Donovan is heading to Blackpool this Autumn as part of a new world tour of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show.

The legendary performer reprises his iconic role as the captivating Frank-n-Furter across the UK, following a sold-out Australian Tour in 2024.

What is The Rocky Horror Show?

Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank ’n’ Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting showstopping Time Warp.

Jason Donovan is coming to Blackpool with The Rocky Horror Show next Autumn.

What has Jason said about the role?

Jason said: “I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!”

Who else stars?

The rest of the cast will be announced in due time.

When is the show coming to Blackpool?

The Rocky Horror Show, featuring Jason Donovan, comes to the Blackpool Winter Gardens between November 18-23.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from £23.75 to £56.20.

Where else is Rocky Horror Show touring?

The Rocky Horror show is performing at the following venues (* these are the shows were Jason plays Frank Furter)

August 19-24 2024: Bromley Churchill Theatre*

August 27-31: Wycombe Swan Theatre *

September 6- 20: Dominion Theatre, London*

October 1-5: Fareham Live*

October 7-12: Malvern Theatres

October 14-19: Theatre Royal, Bath*

October 21-26: York Grand Opera House* (On sale soon)

October 28 - November 2: Glasgow Pavilion *

November 4-9: Cardiff New Theatre *

November 11-16: Woking New Victoria Theatre (On sale soon)

November 18-23: Blackpool Winter Gardens *

November 25-30: Sheffield Lyceum*

December 3 - January 4 2025: Liverpool Playhouse

January 13-18: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend*

January 20-25: Edinburgh Playhouse* On sale soon