Stars Jamie Oliver, Davina McCall and Jamie Theakston have presented an award to a Lancashire primary school teacher.

Naomi Parkinson, a teacher at Ingol Community Primary School in Preston, has been announced as the recipient of the esteemed Kindness and Community Award as part of the Jamie Oliver Good School Food Awards 2024.

The teacher from Preston was surprised with the award live on air as Heart FM’s Davina McCall and Jamie Theakston announced her achievement alongside celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

What is the award?

Jamie Oliver Good School Food Awards, sponsored by Tefal® and supported by Wonde, celebrates schools across the UK that demonstrate dedication to providing nutritious, delicious meals and promoting healthy eating habits among students.

The Kindness and Community Award acknowledges Preston teacher Naomi's unwavering dedication to nurturing healthy eating habits and building a supportive community around food.

The team behind the award says the accolade “recognises her transformative efforts in revolutionising the food culture at Ingol and fostering a sense of community around healthy eating.”

L to R: Davina McCall, Fay Malyon (who nominated Naomi), Jamie Oliver, Naomi Parkinson and Jamie Theakston | submit

What sort of culinary transformation has Naomi been overseeing at Ingol Community Primary?

The award organisers said: “Naomi's impact at Ingol has been profound. By bringing catering in-house, she has not only made meals more affordable and healthier but has also ensured the utilization of school-grown produce and locally sourced ingredients. She initiated a program where 60 additional meals are cooked twice weekly, benefiting families in need within the school community.

“Located in one of Lancashire's most deprived areas, Ingol Primary is dedicated to providing its students with nutritious, sustainable, and affordable meals. Pupil voice plays a central role in food provision, with students providing feedback on meal preferences and changes, which are then implemented in collaboration with the catering staff.

“One of Naomi's remarkable achievements has been reinstating the tradition of eating with cutlery off proper plates among students, fostering a healthy food culture. Packed lunches are closely monitored, with junk food prohibited, and older pupils engage in serving at the salad bar, promoting healthy eating habits.

“Moreover, the school's engagement extends beyond its walls. During lockdown, Naomi led efforts to cook daily meals for homeless individuals housed in hotels, demonstrating a commitment to community support. Local chefs volunteered, and the school kitchen was opened to food hubs, further strengthening community ties.”

Naomi with her Kindness and Community Award. Credit: Cian Wilkins | Cian Wilkins

What has Naomi said about her recognition?

Naomi, who has taught at Ingol for six years but has worked at various schools across Preston, told the Post: “It's been totally unexpected as I was under the impression we were going to Heart radio to talk about our support for the school community during this cost of living crisis. As a school we are immensely proud of the team and how we work in collaboration with local food hubs to be able to provide this important support. Without donations, this wouldn't be possible so huge thanks to all our staff for going above and beyond.”

What else has been said about Naomi’s award?

Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall, Heart Breakfast said: “Naomi is such a worthy winner and we are delighted she's won Heart's Community & Kindness award. She's transformed the food culture at Ingol by taking the catering inhouse and now serves delicious and healthy food using school-grown food. And if that's not enough, she also sorts out another 60 meals twice a week to go home to families of the school. What an amazing school food champion.

Celebrity judges Jimi Famurewa and Big Has also lauded her dedication to fostering a healthy and inclusive food culture.

Jimi said “Naomi's leadership embodies kindness and community spirit” whilst Big Has added "Her efforts have not only transformed the school's food culture but have also made a meaningful impact on the wider community."

