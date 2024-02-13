James Wilton Dance brought Pagan woodland rituals and dark folklore to Blackpool Grand Theatre with LORE
I watched James Wilton and Sarah Jane Taylor as they took the audience on a captivating journey into pagan folklore, with the help of local art students.
'Wicker Man'-style sculptures
The James Wilton Dance Company had invited local students from the Blackpool School Of Arts to create some fabulous straw sculptures to display in the foyer.
My thoughts as I entered the Grand Theatre was that it looked like ‘something from the Wicker Man’ - which fitted in well with the theme of the night.
Crackling fires in the woods
The offbeat dance duo move with yogaic fluidity and athleticism, to a dark and ritualistic neo-folk soundtrack composed by Michal Wojtas.
Drawing influences from Viking, Celtic and Slavic folk music, when you add the ambient sound effects of crackling fires and birdsong it felt like we were sitting in the woods watching a pagan ritual.
Incredible strength from the dancers
Low key lighting lends itself to powerful bodyscapes as the dancers writhe and contort symbiotically in the shadows.
Their strength and stamina is incredible, and I love this style of physical storytelling.
Beautiful harmonies from Scold's Bridle
The duo are supported by a Fylde coast folk duo called Scold's Bridle. These two women sing nautical-themed folk tunes that warm the heart, with beautiful vocal harmonies and a gentle relatable humour that raises a smile.
It was a culturally enriching evening of storytelling and a unique showcase for local talent.
What the Blackpool School Of Arts said
Curriculum Manager Further Education at Blackpool School of Arts, Andrew Walker, said of the innovative LORE project: “This has provided our students with a unique opportunity to collaborate with artists and clients, culminating in their works being showcased at the Grand. It's a profoundly special experience, igniting their passion for creativity and professional collaboration.”
Level 3 Art and Design students described it as ‘an eye-opening experience' that ‘not only honed my making skills but also gave me invaluable insight into meeting client briefs, a crucial aspect of the real-world design industry’.
To learn more about James Wilton Dance and find out where you can watch LORE visit the website.