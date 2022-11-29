James sell out Blackpool Winter Gardens show in quick time
The veteran Manchester band James has sold out its latest appearance in Blackpool in quick time.
29th Nov 2022
The gig at the Opera House on Friday, May 12 is one of 15 on the upcoming 40th anniversary tour by the group in the Spring and all are already sellouts.
James, fronted by vocalist Tim Booth, are touring with an orchestra promoting a new album containing orchestral versions of their hits.
The Opera House and the Empress Ballroom within the Winter Gardens complex have both previously hosted gigs by James.