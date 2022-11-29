News you can trust since 1873
James sell out Blackpool Winter Gardens show in quick time

The veteran Manchester band James has sold out its latest appearance in Blackpool in quick time.

By Tony Durkin
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 5:09pm

The gig at the Opera House on Friday, May 12 is one of 15 on the upcoming 40th anniversary tour by the group in the Spring and all are already sellouts.

James, fronted by vocalist Tim Booth, are touring with an orchestra promoting a new album containing orchestral versions of their hits.

The Opera House and the Empress Ballroom within the Winter Gardens complex have both previously hosted gigs by James.

James' date at the Opera House within Blackpool Winter Gardens is one of 15 dates on their spring tour around the country to have sold out.
