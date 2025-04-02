James Anderson on playing with Freddie Flintoff's son Rocky as he talks future plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire cricket legend James Anderson has revealed what he thinks about playing with the son of another legend - Freddie Flintoff.

Burnley born James, also known as Jimmy, retired from the England cricket team in July last year but in a new interview this week, he confirmed he is no where near hanging up his whites for good.

In January, the 42-year-old signed a one-year deal with his beloved Lancashire for the Rothesay County Championship and Vitality Blast, and speaking to PA this week, Jimmy reckoned he could still be playing for the club in another three years.

Jimmy, who has had a full pre-season with Lancashire and bowled in the nets during his coaching stints with England, is the senior professional at Emirates Old Trafford, where he has an end named after him.

At the other end of the scale is 16-year-old prospect Rocky Flintoff - the son of Jimmy's former county and England team-mate Andrew - better known as Freddie - Flintoff.

When asked what he thinks about being on the same team as Rocky, Jimmy said: “I think it's quite cool I'm still around when a former team-mate's son is making their way in the game.

“It's quite cool that there might be an opportunity this year to play with him."

James Anderson (left) and Rocky Flintoff (right) at the Lancashire CCC photocall at Emirates Old Trafford on April 01, 2025. (Photo by Getty Images/ PA Wire) | Getty Images/ PA Wire

Speaking more generally about his own career prospects, Jimmy, who suffered a niggle last week during Lancashire's pre-season trip to Desert Springs in Spain, said: “I am not ruling out playing for another one, two or three years, we'll see how it goes.

“I could get a month in and think 'absolutely not' but I could have a great year, we could win everything and they might want to keep me next year so we'll just have to wait and see.

“This club is a place I love, they helped me so much at the start of my career and throughout, I feel it's nice to try and give something back, give myself to them for a season, maybe more.

“Up until last week, I was very much raring to go. I love bowling and still feel like I can do it to a high level. I'm looking forward to a full season of county cricket."

The father of two may be looking ahead already but in the immediate future, he is set to miss this month's matches against Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Jimmy’s most likely return date for tagainst Gloucestershire on May 2, owing to a problem in his right calf, which he injured six years ago and led to him missing almost all of the 2019 Ashes series.

Rocky meanwhile signed his first professional contract with Lancashire back in July, having joined the Academy in 2023 and first representing the club at Under-10 level.

The month prior to this contract, Rocky secured his maiden century aged 16 years and 16 days old, thereby overtaking his dad as the record-holder for Lancashire seconds as Freddie was 16 years and 266 days when he scored his first century in 1994.

Just this week, Rocky’s older brother Corey, who also used to bat for the Lancashire Under-18 side, then signed a two-year rookie contract with Kent .

The 19-year-old is said to be a fast bowling all-rounder just like his famous father and by putting pen to paper with Kent, he is set to join younger brother on the county cricket circuit this year.