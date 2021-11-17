Jake's scuba walk through Blackpool Illuminations is a hit

Jake Still in Blackpool wearing the scuba gear, ready for his evening walk through the Illuminations

And it certainly was a test, as it took the 22 year old three-and-a-half hours to complete the trek, from the Pleasure Beach to the end of the lights at Red Bank Road in Bispham.

Dressed in the rubber suit, including the mask, oxygen tank and flippers - known in diving circles as fins - he was accompanied by mum Jill Martin, step dad Paul Martin and grandad Fred Savage.

His mum was even wearing a special T-shirt made for the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Still in his scuba diving suit, with mum Jill Martin, step dad Paul Martin and grandad Fred Savage.

Jake is raising money for Blackpool-based charity Donna's Dream House and set up an online crowdfunding page which has so far raised £250.

He also raised extra funds through a bucket collection when he staged the walk on Saturday.

Jake had the suit because he used to go diving with his dad.

He said of the walk: ".It was quite hard, really, mainly because of the fins.

"It meant I had to raise my legs higher, so it needed more effort just to walk.

"It was 4.6 miles in total and I was quite glad to reach the end, to be honest!"

Although the post-graduate, who has a degree in physics, is from Farsley in Leeds, his grandparents and his mum lived in Anchorsholme and he knows the Fylde coast well.

And because of that, he wanted to raise money for a Blackpool-based charity and chose Donna’s Dream House, which provides free holiday experiences for children and teenagers with life-limiting illnesses.

While he was in Blackpool, Jake even visited Donna's Dream House, based on Chapel Street, and met chairman Len Curtis.

Jake said: "It was great to find out what they do, it was definitely a worthwhile choice."