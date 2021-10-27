Jake's planning sponsored walk for Blackpool charity - in full scuba gear

Jake Still will be in full scuba-diving gear for his sponsored walk along Blackpool's Illuminations trail

When Jake Still undertakes a sponsored charity walk through the Illuminations next month, he will be doing it a little differently – in full scuba diving gear.

The 22-year-old will be dressed in the rubber suit, including the mask, oxygen tank and flippers – known in diving circles as fins.

Although the post-graduate, who has a degree in physics, is from Farsley in Leeds, his grandparents and his mum lived in Anchorsholme and he knows the Fylde coast well.

And because of that, he wanted to raise money for a Blackpool-based charity and chose Donna’s Dream House, which provides free holiday experiences for children and teenagers with life-limiting illnesses.

Jake decided to wear the scuba gear for the walk for novelty value and to make it more of a challenge.

He said: “When you wear the scuba gear it is quite heavy and you feel the strain on your shoulders because of the tank.

“The fins also make it a bit trickier to walk in.

“I wanted to raise money for a good cause and to make it a challenge as well.

“Donna’s Dream House just seemed perfect because it’s a small charity based in Blackpool which helps children who are having a tough time.”

Jake, who currently works for a mobile data analysis firm, has the scuba equipment because he used to go diving with his dad, but hasn’t been involved since he was 15.

His mum, Jill Martin, grew up on Willows Avenue, Anchorsholme and his granddad, Fred Savage, still lives there.

Donna’s Dream House, based in Chapel Street, Blackpool, has now been running for 26 years.

Chairman Len Curtis, 73, has welcomed the offer of Jake Still to help with fundraising.

He said: “We’re really grateful to him for this kind offer and we can’t wait to meet him when he comes to Blackpool.

“Obviously, like most other charities, we’ve been affected by the pandemic so any offer of support is really welcome.”

Len said that the premises had expanded in recent years and they were able to offer help to more families.

He said: “In a normal year our overall running costs are £240,000 a year, so funding is vital to us.”

Jake will be walking from the Pleasure Beach to Red Bank Road on Saturday November 13, from 5pm.