Young women from across the Fylde coast got the chance to speak with successful female leaders, politicians and businesswomen at the International Women’s Day festival held at Blackpool Sixth on Saturday (March 04, 2023).

Girls were invited to the all-day event, where they were able to get inspired by high-achieving Lancashire women.

They had the opportunity to speak with female leaders at Blackpool Transport, Lancashire Police and HMP Kirkham – many working in jobs and industries that were once considered ‘male only’.

Female engineers share skills

Employers and community groups held workshops relevant to five key themes – Happiness, Innovation, Rainbow, Green and This Woman Can.

Blackpool Transport talked to pupils about designing the new electric buses to make the resort a greener place to live.

Jane Cole, Managing Director for Blackpool Transport, said: “You can really see there’s a want to engage with the social and economic framework of the town. They are very forward thinking and visionary.”

Jane highlighted that it’s a ‘progressive industry’ that now employs women in a range of roles. “We’ve had two of our female technical engineers showing some of the skills they use on the trams. The industry is changing now, when you think about what’s happening with buses becoming electric, driverless buses and drones, the future is theirs.”

Overcoming self-doubt and insecurity to achieve

The teens also joined a diverse panel of ‘role models’ – including a restaurant owner, young entrepreneur, and former Blackpool mayor, Paula Burdess, in a Q&A session.

They spoke about sexism in the workplace, women that inspired them – and helpful tips for success.

Hannah Mullin, the Youth Mayor, told Blackpool Gazette: “[the festival] is about embracing and encouraging young women to want more for their futures. Often young women are trapped in the cycle of self-doubt and insecurity which prevents us from achieving all our hearts desires. I truly believe women achieve best when they are supported by other women and so IWD is about reminding young women to believe in themselves and others so that we can pave the way for a brighter future for all. “

Female prison staff bust myths

The IWD festival is a chance for young people to explore careers and pathways available to them, and also develop their knowledge and confidence, and provide a platform to have their voices heard.

Some of the employers have been able to challenge stereotypes and myths – including HMP Kirkham who held a stall and also joined in the panel discussion.

Sue Whittaker, equalities manager at HMP Kirkham, said: “Some people think of a stereotype that we’re always fighting, but it’s nothing of the kind. Our governor, deputy governor and number three in charge are all female, and naturally have that calm nature that helps [calm prisoners down]. That has a much greater positive impact than using violence.”

Making Blackpool a better place for young women

The event is part of the 5-year Fylde Coast IWD Strategy – a commitment to create opportunities for young women, improve social mobility, and make the resort a better place to live, work, learn and be inspired.

Deborah Terras The Washington Group Director and founder of International Women’s Day Festival, said: “There is a reawakening of approaches to targeted girls-only work, and The Washington group aimed to readdress the social discourse and media representation through the festival activities and partnership working. Here on the Fylde Coast, we are now able to lead on this best practice and become a centre of excellence for gender parity, encompassing a common, joined up approach.”

