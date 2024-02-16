Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Living with the breast cancer gene is tough but that hasn’t stopped Kellie from running a marathon and fundraising for charity.

Kellie Morphet, a nurse from Lancaster working in Blackpool, found out she had the BRCA 1 gene, which can have an increased risk of breast cancer, when she was 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kellie said: “Finding out I had the BRCA 1 gene quickly made me realise I wanted preventative surgery at some point so being 34 and having 2 small girls, now feels like the right time to start the process.

“I will be having a double mastectomy in June 2024 which feels real now that I’m saying it out loud!”

In support of Kellie, her best friend Jess Stockdale entered into the London Marathon to fundraise for the Prevent Breast Cancer charity (PBC).

PBC is based at Wythenshawe Hospital where Kellie will be having her double mastectomy procedure this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon hearing this news, Kellie jumped at the chance to register with her friend and they have been on a major fundraising mission ever since.

Kellie said: “I hastily said I’ll join in too, we both enjoy a run but 26 miles is a real challenge!

“We’ve held raffles, ladies night, bake sales and so far raised £17100 and will continue to fight to £20,000 for a cancer that sadly affects so many of us.”

In January, a runner dropped out for Prevent meaning there was a space available where thankfully Kellie’s brother hastily accepted the chance to join the team.

Kellie, Jess and Carl fundraising in support of Prevent Breast Cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kellie’s brother, Carl Morphet said: “As Kellie's brother I've been following their journey closely since the beginning, joining a few of Kellie's 5k per day challenge in August and the group’s Manchester Half Marathon in October.

“It’s been an inspiration to see their progress and success raising awareness for Prevent Breast Cancer and their determination caused me to read more about it.

“I was surprised to learn how terribly vital early diagnosis and action is with eight family members who have been directly impacted, four unfortunately passing away.”

Breast cancer has affected others in the Morphet family like Kellie’s Nan who was able to fight it off, yet when Jess and Carl said they would run the marathon, Kellie felt overwhelmed with support and gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distance of a marathon is daunting, but Kellie thought what better way to raise funds so close to her surgery than this.

Jess Stockdale said: “I have known for a long time that Kellie would be undergoing the double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery but it still seemed quite sudden when Kellie told me she had set a date for the procedure to be done.

“I think it is so important to have lifelong friendships not only for the moments of celebration but also for support through the tougher times.

“I really wanted to show Kellie my support and commitment. Running The London Marathon just felt like the right thing to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst working on a surgical ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Kellie has seen first hand the devastation that breast cancer has on the people with it and often their families and young children.

Kellie said: “If there is anything at all we can do to minimise the risk of people losing their lives to this disease then I feel passionately to help drive this change.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for all of your support, any donations and shares on social media. We appreciate it all. Thank you.”