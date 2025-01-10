Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who battled with her weight for years has lost an amazing 6st with help of a weightloss group.

Katy, from Blackpool said she almost gave up on lifelong battle to lose weight after trying many fad diets.

She said: “After years of feeling exhausted, embarrassed and out of control I truly thought I was destined to be this way forever. It is true to say I had disappeared inside myself, I was in a toxic relationship and felt so low- my confidence was on the floor.

“I felt like my life was on pause and I was struggling to see a way out, but I needed to for the sake of my daughter. I was diagnosed with post natal depression after having a very traumatic birth and she was born during the first Covid 19 pandemic, my whole life seemed to be falling apart and I just put on more and more weight I was barely exisiting I went to work and on my days off came home and stayed in bed all day.

"When I walked through the doors of my Slimming World group in January 2024 I was at an all time low, I was scared but ready to get started, I was welcomed with open arms and instantly put at ease.

“I saw the success that other members were achieving and I wanted that too. My consultant Natalie had total belief in me nothing like I had felt before and I knew instantly that I was going to fit right in and lose weight. I know realise that the support, friendship and understanding of others who know what you are going through - that was what was so vital for my success. I feel like I have found myself again and I am holding on to her for good."

The mum says the key for her success on teh Slimming World diet was the fact the diet is not restrictive.

The mum-of-one said: "It’s a lifestyle change and a slightly different approach to cooking real, everyday food. I enjoy making all sorts of delicious meals and love being able to fill my plate!

“I love food prepping so I am organised and in control and not reverting back to my old habits of getting a high calorie takeaway.

“I love making my own pasta and sauce and adding lots of different flavours and lots of salad and vegetables.

“Food Optimising is simple and flexible, and it works around me and my daughter – unlike some plans, there’s no need for me to eat different meals."

"My biggest weight loss challenge has been staying focused during hard times, and I’ve learnt techniques in group to help me avoid emotional eating. I’ve also come to realise that one bad day doesn’t undo all your hard work. I simply draw a line under it and start afresh the following day."

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn with two thirds of adults living with overweight or obesity.Studies show children living with obesity are approximatly 5 times more likely to become adults living with obesity and this is the first generation that will pre-decease their parents because of weight-related problems.The nation is in a fight for weight loss.

A new survey of more than 2,000 UK adults commisioned by Slimming World reveals 50% of UK adults say they put off even trying to losing weight with 6 in 10 of those aged under 27 (Gen Z) most likely to delay (63%).

More than one in 5 people (22%) say they've delayed losing weight for more than 3 years, with many saying this has impacted their health causing them to gain even more weight.

Renowned Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, said: “Delaying weight loss stems from fear of failure and feeling comfortable with what’s familiar. Each time we put off change, we chip away at our confidence, creating a cycle where taking action seems harder and harder. Procrastination isn't just about weight – it reveals our deeper doubts about our ability to transform our lives. One way to make our goals feel more tangible and achievable is by seeking support from people who understand and share the same challenges and aspirations. In pulling on the strength that comes from that kind of togetherness we create something powerful – a supportive accountability network that transforms our personal intentions into collective motivation."

Katy has lost 6 stone 10.5lbs in 11 months.

She said: “I’ve had two consultants, and they both really believed in me. Having someone in my corner who supported me and genuinely wanted to see me succeed was amazing. I have enjoyed going to group every week, and that’s really been the key to seeing lasting weight loss. My whole life has changed, I am so much happier, I am bursting with confidence and my daughter has been given the gift of a healthy happier mummy.”

If you are looking to join a group in January, Katy attends Lucia Walsh’s Slimming World group at Common Edge Community Sports Village every Monday at 7.30am, 9am, 10.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.