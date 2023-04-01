Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger swapped the cobbles of the popular ITV soap for St John’s Square as she officially opened Blackpool's Annual Big SleepOut.

More than 100 kind-hearted people slept out in front of St John’s Church in the town centre in aid of charity Streetlife which supports vulnerable and homeless young people.

The Big SleepOut raises vital funds to keep the town’s only emergency night shelter – which costs £85,000 a year to run – open for people aged 16-25.

Streetlife’s Big Sleepout was officially opened by Anna Blackburn, managing director of event sponsor Beaverbrooks, actress and singer Jodie Prenger, and the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kath Benson.

Jane Hugo, chief executive officer of Streetlife, said fundraisers from the annual sleepout are helping the charity to continue supporting more than 300 young people by offering 2,920 bed spaces per year.

She added: “Without our service these vulnerable young people would be sleeping rough on the street.”

Take a look at these pictures of the event thanks to Claire Griffiths.

