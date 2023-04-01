News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

ITV Coronation Street's Jodie Prenger officially opens Blackpool's Annual Big SleepOut in aid of charity Streetlife

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger swapped the cobbles of the popular ITV soap for St John’s Square as she officially opened Blackpool's Annual Big SleepOut.

By Julia Bennett
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

More than 100 kind-hearted people slept out in front of St John’s Church in the town centre in aid of charity Streetlife which supports vulnerable and homeless young people.

The Big SleepOut raises vital funds to keep the town’s only emergency night shelter – which costs £85,000 a year to run – open for people aged 16-25.

Streetlife’s Big Sleepout was officially opened by Anna Blackburn, managing director of event sponsor Beaverbrooks, actress and singer Jodie Prenger, and the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kath Benson.

Jane Hugo, chief executive officer of Streetlife, said fundraisers from the annual sleepout are helping the charity to continue supporting more than 300 young people by offering 2,920 bed spaces per year.

She added: “Without our service these vulnerable young people would be sleeping rough on the street.”

Take a look at these pictures of the event thanks to Claire Griffiths.

Streetlife’s Big Sleepout was officially opened by (left to right) Anna Blackburn, managing director of event sponsor Beaverbrooks, actress and singer, Jodie Prenger, and the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kath Benson. Pic: Claire Griffiths

1. Streetlife’s Big Sleepout

Streetlife’s Big Sleepout was officially opened by (left to right) Anna Blackburn, managing director of event sponsor Beaverbrooks, actress and singer, Jodie Prenger, and the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kath Benson. Pic: Claire Griffiths Photo: Claire Griffiths

Photo Sales
More than 100 people joined Streetlife’s Big Sleepout. Pic: Claire Griffiths

2. Streetlife’s Big Sleepout

More than 100 people joined Streetlife’s Big Sleepout. Pic: Claire Griffiths Photo: Pic: Claire Griffiths

Photo Sales
Streetlife provides the town’s only emergency night shelter open for vulnerable young people aged 16-25

3. Streetlife’s Big Sleepout

Streetlife provides the town’s only emergency night shelter open for vulnerable young people aged 16-25 Photo: Claire Griffiths

Photo Sales
Warm drinks a comfort for those sleeping out Pic: Claire Griffiths

4. Streetlife’s Big Sleepout

Warm drinks a comfort for those sleeping out Pic: Claire Griffiths Photo: Claire Griffiths

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Jodie PrengerBlackpoolITVBeaverbrooks