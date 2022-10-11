It's thrills and chills as Comic Con World returns to Blackpool this weekend with horror special
A Halloween Comic Con horror event will bring chills and thrills to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this weekend.
The Horror Comic Con World event takes place this Saturday from 10am to 5pm, featuring a host of exhibits and replicas.
Film buffs will get the chance to see specially-themed cars such as a rare Robo Cop vehicle and and various movie props, such as a 30ft spider.
There will be multi-movie displays of film and TV favourites such as Stranger Things, Outer Space Clowns and Lake Placid, the latter including a huge, interactive Croczilla model.
There will be a Ghostbusters display and another from the film Aliens, with the chance to take a picture of yourself on set and even meet one of the terrifying aliens.
Classic movie merchandise will be available including badges, T-shirts, jewelry, masks and models, and there will be the chance to play creepy board games and classic horror-themed prize cosplay competition.
Youngsters can also compete in a prize Lego monster-building competition.
Also on the day will be a strongman display by the UK's number one sideshow strongman, Titan, AKA Blackpool’s own Steve Stevens, performing record-breaking feats of strength.
There will also be a 40-seater horror indie films cinema, where fans can relax and then get horrified by a free to enter mini cinema, showing short and feature films made by indie horror directors.
A spokesman for Comic Con World said: “This is our sixth event and we can’t wait, there’s a lot for people to enjoy.”
A previous Back to the Future Comic Con World event was staged at the Winter Gardens in May.
For ticket details visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/horror-comic-con-world-blackpool-15th-oct-2022-tickets-387731093137