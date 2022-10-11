The Horror Comic Con World event takes place this Saturday from 10am to 5pm, featuring a host of exhibits and replicas.

Film buffs will get the chance to see specially-themed cars such as a rare Robo Cop vehicle and and various movie props, such as a 30ft spider.

There will be multi-movie displays of film and TV favourites such as Stranger Things, Outer Space Clowns and Lake Placid, the latter including a huge, interactive Croczilla model.

Horror Comic Con World is coming to Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Saturday October 15

There will be a Ghostbusters display and another from the film Aliens, with the chance to take a picture of yourself on set and even meet one of the terrifying aliens.

Classic movie merchandise will be available including badges, T-shirts, jewelry, masks and models, and there will be the chance to play creepy board games and classic horror-themed prize cosplay competition.

Youngsters can also compete in a prize Lego monster-building competition.

Also on the day will be a strongman display by the UK's number one sideshow strongman, Titan, AKA Blackpool’s own Steve Stevens, performing record-breaking feats of strength.

There will also be a 40-seater horror indie films cinema, where fans can relax and then get horrified by a free to enter mini cinema, showing short and feature films made by indie horror directors.

A spokesman for Comic Con World said: “This is our sixth event and we can’t wait, there’s a lot for people to enjoy.”

A previous Back to the Future Comic Con World event was staged at the Winter Gardens in May.

