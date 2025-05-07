Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic singer Gary Barlow has issued praise to Blackpool after spending two nights there with his latest show.

Gary Barlow performs twice in Blackpool next week | Show poster

On Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6, Gary Barlow brought ‘The Songbook Tour’ to the Opera House at the Winter Gardens.

Starting at 7:30pm each night, the show was a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career which saw him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.

Following his first performance in the seaside town, Gary shared a video of himself on the stage alongside a caption which read: “And it’s so lovely to be back for good in Blackpool - at the iconic Opera house - wow - Monday night crowds feel like Saturday night in Blackpool - loved it - repeat performance tonight please.”

Then after his second performance, Gary shared a gallery of photos from his Blackpool stay with a caption that said: “Thank you Blackpool for 2 amazing nights - always great to be in this town - amazing audiences #songbooktour2025 ❤️”

Fans in the comments to both his posts were quick to share their mutual appreciation for his performance.

For instance one user said “Had the most unbelievable time last night” whilst another wrote “You smash it night after night Gary we love you”

Where else can I see Gary?

If you missed The Songbook Tour’s arrival in Blackpool, check out the rest of the dates Gary has coming up in the UK:

May 8-9: MANCHESTER - O2 Apollo Manchester

May 12-13: LONDON - Royal Albert Hall

May 15: BRIGHTON - The Brighton Centre

May 16: BOURNEMOUTH - Bournemouth International Centre

May 19-20: SHEFFIELD - Sheffield City Hall

May 22-23: STOCKTON-ON-TEES - Stockton Globe

May 24: ABERDEEN - P&J Live

May 26-27: GLASGOW - SEC Armadillo

May 29: EDINBURGH - Usher Hall

May 30-31: DUNDEE - The Caird Hall Dundee

June 3: NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE - O2 City Hall Newcastle

June 5: LEICESTER - De Montfort Hall

June 6-7: NOTTINGHAM - Theatre Royal Concert Hall

June 10: HALIFAX - The Piece Hall

June 13: SCARBOROUGH - Scarborough Open Air

June 14: FRODSHAM - Delamere Forest

June 18: SAINT AUSTELL - Eden Project

June 19: SURREY - Hampton Court Palace

June 20: WOODSTOCK - Blenheim Palace

June 21: SANTON DOWNHAM - Thetford Forest Park