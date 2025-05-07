It's lovely to be back for good says Gary Barlow as he praises Blackpool after two nights of shows
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6, Gary Barlow brought ‘The Songbook Tour’ to the Opera House at the Winter Gardens.
Starting at 7:30pm each night, the show was a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career which saw him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.
Following his first performance in the seaside town, Gary shared a video of himself on the stage alongside a caption which read: “And it’s so lovely to be back for good in Blackpool - at the iconic Opera house - wow - Monday night crowds feel like Saturday night in Blackpool - loved it - repeat performance tonight please.”
Then after his second performance, Gary shared a gallery of photos from his Blackpool stay with a caption that said: “Thank you Blackpool for 2 amazing nights - always great to be in this town - amazing audiences #songbooktour2025 ❤️”
Fans in the comments to both his posts were quick to share their mutual appreciation for his performance.
For instance one user said “Had the most unbelievable time last night” whilst another wrote “You smash it night after night Gary we love you”
Where else can I see Gary?
If you missed The Songbook Tour’s arrival in Blackpool, check out the rest of the dates Gary has coming up in the UK:
May 8-9: MANCHESTER - O2 Apollo Manchester
May 12-13: LONDON - Royal Albert Hall
May 15: BRIGHTON - The Brighton Centre
May 16: BOURNEMOUTH - Bournemouth International Centre
May 19-20: SHEFFIELD - Sheffield City Hall
May 22-23: STOCKTON-ON-TEES - Stockton Globe
May 24: ABERDEEN - P&J Live
May 26-27: GLASGOW - SEC Armadillo
May 29: EDINBURGH - Usher Hall
May 30-31: DUNDEE - The Caird Hall Dundee
June 3: NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE - O2 City Hall Newcastle
June 5: LEICESTER - De Montfort Hall
June 6-7: NOTTINGHAM - Theatre Royal Concert Hall
June 10: HALIFAX - The Piece Hall
June 13: SCARBOROUGH - Scarborough Open Air
June 14: FRODSHAM - Delamere Forest
June 18: SAINT AUSTELL - Eden Project
June 19: SURREY - Hampton Court Palace
June 20: WOODSTOCK - Blenheim Palace
June 21: SANTON DOWNHAM - Thetford Forest Park
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.