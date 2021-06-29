It's joy for Fylde coast England fans as Harry and co beat the Germans

England fans celebrate at Pool Foot Farm in Thornton

England fans on the Fylde coast were ecstatic this evening after the Three Lions side knocked the Germans out of Euro 21 and reached the last eight in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate's men won 2-0 at a noisy Wembley Stadium, sparking scenes of jubilation all over England.

Fans shouted for joy in pubs, sports bars and homes across the coast as England finally threw off the Germany hoodoo which has seen them knocked out in previous Italia 90 and Euro 96 tournaments.

At Poolfoot Farm, Fleetwood Town's sports complex in Thornton, England fans sang "It's coming home" over and over again as the win sunk in.

James Wharton, 30, of Devonshire Road, Blackpool, said: "We didn't even play well but it's still amazing.

"We were better than the Germans and that's all that matters."

Catherine Chatzikonstantinou, 46, of Fleetwood, said: "It's brilliant, I was always confident we'd win."

Outside, where fans sat in front of a giant screen, a family of seagulls threatened to upstage England, swooping over the fans.

But goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane saw England through to the last eight.

Dom Lawson, 24, of Elswick, added: "I'm glad for Harry Kane, he's taken a lot of stick."

Next up, it's either Sweden or Ukraine, who are playing their match tonight.