It's coming home! Incredible pics of the Winter Gardens Euro 2024 fanzone during England v Slovakia

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool once again transformed into a 26,000 square foot World Cup Fanzone to watch the England squad secure a win.

The Fanzone will be open for all of England’s games that make up the tournament and will feature backdrops, interactive games with pre-match entertainment and then a post-match party.

Take a look at the fabulous pictures from England’s 2-1 win against Slovakia on Sunday.

Fans get ready for the game at the Fan Zone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Fans get ready for the game at the Fan Zone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Fans get ready for the game at the Fan Zone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.Photo: Dave Nelson

From left: Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor from Blackpool.

From left: Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor from Blackpool.

From left: Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor from Blackpool.Photo: Dave Nelson

Auriella Johnson, aged 15 months, from Sheffield gets ready for the England Game.

Auriella Johnson, aged 15 months, from Sheffield gets ready for the England Game.

Auriella Johnson, aged 15 months, from Sheffield gets ready for the England Game.Photo: Dave Nelson

Kerry Whitehead, 25, and Sophie Beckett, 26.

Kerry Whitehead, 25, and Sophie Beckett, 26.

Kerry Whitehead, 25, and Sophie Beckett, 26.Photo: Dave Nelson

Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor and Beth Gregson from Blackpool.

Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor and Beth Gregson from Blackpool.

Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor and Beth Gregson from Blackpool.Photo: Dave Nelson

Fans get ready for the game.

Fans get ready for the game.

Fans get ready for the game.Photo: Dave Nelson

