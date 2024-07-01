The Fanzone will be open for all of England’s games that make up the tournament and will feature backdrops, interactive games with pre-match entertainment and then a post-match party.
Take a look at the fabulous pictures from England’s 2-1 win against Slovakia on Sunday.
Fans get ready for the game at the Fan Zone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.Photo: Dave Nelson
From left: Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor from Blackpool.Photo: Dave Nelson
Auriella Johnson, aged 15 months, from Sheffield gets ready for the England Game.Photo: Dave Nelson
Kerry Whitehead, 25, and Sophie Beckett, 26.Photo: Dave Nelson
Francesca Gaskin, Freya Ratcliffe, Meghan Raynor and Beth Gregson from Blackpool.Photo: Dave Nelson
Fans get ready for the game.Photo: Dave Nelson