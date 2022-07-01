The free, colourful event had to be cancelled for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic – but now it is back.

It will be held on the seafront at South Shore between the Waterloo Headlands and St Chads headlands and takes place on Saturday (July 2) from noon until 9pm and Sunday (July 3) from noon until - 7 pm.

It includes a display of more than 100 TVR cars along the seafront, a grand parade with classic cars, marching bands and costumes and live music, dancing and entertainment on both days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Carnival is back this weekend

Committee member Glenn Priestley said: “We are so pleased to be presenting this year's carnival and carrying a 'Jubilee' theme.

"The team have worked so hard under the leadership of our chairman Geoff Moore and people should come along and enjoy all the atmosphere and have a fantastic time.”

The display of TVR cars takes place on Saturday, in collaboration with the Blackpool Thunder Car Club.

The public will get a chance to vote on the ‘best car’, helped by former car company owner, Martin Lily, and there will be classic Jaguars on show too.

The big parade on Sunday will be staged at the Solaris Centre on South Shore promenade, beginning at noon, when it will make its way down the seafront to Manchester Square.

It will be led by three TVR cars, each one red, white and blue, to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, followed by other stunning classic cars, including a Union Jack Jaguar. marching bands, dancers and people in costumes.

Over the weekend there will also be a chance to see the famous vintage yellow car driven by Jon Pertwee’s Dr Who.

Among those performing over the weekend on the community stage, by arrangement with House on Wingz, will be Daniel Twist, the Park Academy Brass Band, the Hindu Dance Group and the Elements Band and many more.

And Blackpool's Kyle Passmoore, who featured on BBC's Let it Shine show with Gary Barlow, will be performing on the community stage on Sunday afternoon.