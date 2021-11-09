It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fleetwood!

Fleetwood will be switched on in style this year

Organisers of the spectacle promise a true festive extravaganza filled with exciting events, live performances and plenty of activities.

Wyre Council, in partnership with Fleetwood Town Council and the Festive Lights Committee are hosting a variety of festive celebrations across the town.

It is due to take place on Saturday November 27 and Sunday November 28, when residents and visitors will be able to experience all the magic of the season across three locations in Fleetwood.

In the Marine Hall and gardens there will be a magical Festive Fayre starting each day from 10am, featuring delicious festive food and drinks, Christmas crafts and gifts for festive shopping.

There will be a festive funfair, Christmas-themed walkabout theatre acts, live singing, competitions and lots more to experience.

The event will close at 4pm so that families can get ready for the annual Festive Lantern Parade which starts at 5pm on 27 November, from Fisherman’s Walk/Ash Street and arriving back at Marine Hall at 6pm for the incredible Festive Lights switch on event.

These events are free to enter with free parking available.

There will also be festive activities at Fleetwood Market on Saturday November 27, where visitors can buy lots of Christmas gifts and experience a wonderful winter wonderland with a huge interactive snow globe, for special family photos.

Traditional Victorian Carol singers performing delightful festive hymns throughout the day as well as the Harmony and Health singers performing all the Christmas classics you love! Fleetwood Market is open from 9am until 4.30pm.

There will be a free heritage bus service running every 20 minutes from 10am until 4pm on Saturday November 27between Fleetwood Market and Marine Hall making it easier for people to visit both venues and experience the magical festive fun.

The Mount Pavilion, meanwhile, will undergo a true festive transformation to become Santa’s Grotto on Sunday November 28 from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

Santa is flying in with his reindeer and his excitable elves to provide an incredible experience for all the little ones excited to meet Santa in his home for the season.

Tickets are only £5 and all children will receive a special gift from the big man himself.

The tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on November 11 onwards.

Visit the Box Office at Marine Hall or call 01253 887693 between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

Coun Lynne Bowen, leisure, health and community engagement portfolio holder said: "“We are beyond excited to host Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend this year, with the events and activities scheduled set to be a real festive delight for everyone in the town.

“The Festive Lights events are always a joyous occasion and with lots of additional exciting activities organised for everyone to enjoy, Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend is sure to be a weekend to remember and a chance to create some magical memories for our residents and visitors to the town.

“We are pleased to be able to organise such an amazing array of festive fun, with the weekend offering everyone a real chance to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy the most magical season of the year.”