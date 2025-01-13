"It’s been a blast": Tyson Fury announces retirement in bizarre post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury has announced his retirement with a bizarre social media post.

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement in a bizarre Instagram post. | tysonfury on Instagram

Morecambe based heavyweight boxer Tyson, 36, has surprised fans by announcing his retirement today.

Taking to his Instagram account at 2pm, the former WBC champion shared a reel with his 6.9 million followers that revealed his intentions to leave the sport forever.

In the video, Tyson, who appears to be sitting in a car, said: “Hi everybody, I’m going to keep this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m gonna end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask! God bless everybody, see you on the other side - GET UP!”

Dick Turpin was a 18th century infamous highway man and it is currently unclear as to why the Manchester born boxer has referenced him in his farewell.

This announcement does come a month on from Tyson’s latest defeat against the Ukranian boxer Oleksandr Usyk so perhaps he is suggesting he was robbed during the rematch fight.

The pair last battled it out in Saudia Arabia on December 21 and the Ukrainian defeated the father of seven for the second time - having stripped Tyson of his heavyweight title belt back in May originally.

Tyson’s retirment announcement also comes only two days after fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua seemd to confirm his fight with the Morecambe boxer would go ahead.

Speaking about Tyson at the Ring Magazine awards in London, AJ said: "It's a fight I want to see because I am a fan of boxing. When I am in the gym, everyone is asking me [about this fight]. I ain't got many years ahead of me. I want to leave the game with a bang and make an impact/

"Everyone is asking me the same question. It's up to me to deliver, that's why I'm saying it has to happen this year.

"I think we can make this fight happen."

Reacting to Tyson’s announcment, his promoter Frank Warren told SunSport: "This is the first I've heard of it. I haven't spoken to him today but God bless him.

"He's earned more money than he could spend if he lived to be 1,000-years-old.

"He's won every belt he ever wanted to win and he couldn't have done any more for the sport, for himself or for British boxing.We wish him the absolute best.

"When I did speak to him I told him to take your time, relax, recover, don't rush into any decisions and if this is the one he's made he has our support and gratitude."