It's 105 not out for Poulton 's Joan Patterson
A former ballet teacher from Poulton has celebrated her 105th birthday.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 7:00 pm
Joan Patterson still lives in the home her dad built for her when she got married, with her household needs taken care of by Home Instead, under the guidance of Blackpool branch manager Mary Noone and care co-ordinator Lorraine Smith.
Lorraine said: "Joan is our oldest client and we have supported her for five years.
"She is still very independent and strong willed and knows exactly what she wants. She certainly keeps us on our toes."