It's 105 not out for Poulton 's Joan Patterson

Mary Noone (right) and care co-ordinator Lorraine Smith with Joan Patterson, who has celebrated her 105th birthday

Joan Patterson still lives in the home her dad built for her when she got married, with her household needs taken care of by Home Instead, under the guidance of Blackpool branch manager Mary Noone and care co-ordinator Lorraine Smith.

Lorraine said: "Joan is our oldest client and we have supported her for five years.