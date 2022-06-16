Mollie, as she is known, celebrated her big milestone at the Glen Tanar Rest Home on Cavendish Road, Bispham, where a special event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was held on the same day.

Grandmother Mollie grew up in Sowerby Bridge, Yorkshire, and worked in the office at Mackintosh’s chocolate factory in Halifax.

Her favourite part of the job was on a Friday afternoon when four sample tester chocolates were brought in on a tray and Mollie and her colleagues had to choose the one they liked most.

Double celebration as the Glen Tanar Care Home in Bispham celebrates a 101st birthday and the Queen's jubilee. From left, activities worker Dilip Parmar, care home manager Helen Edington, Mollie Whiteley and Bispham Castaways Susan Hope and Hayley Price.

She married Jim in 1944 and the couple lived in Rochdale , Bury and Whalley before moving to Blackpool in 1960.

Mollie worked as a secretary in Poulton for the company which helped build Blackpool Zoo, while Jim was a master butcher.

The couple had two sons and now have grandchildren, but sadly Jim died in 1981 and Mollie lived alone and independently for the past 40 years before moving into Glen Tanar 18 months ago.

Helen Edington, manager of the care home, said: “We were delighted to be able to celebrate Mollie’s 101st birthday and the jubilee as well.

"Mollie enjoys doing puzzles, watching snooker, knitting and until recently, was an avid reader

"We made quite an occasion of it and a drama group called the Bispham came in and performed a jubilee-themed panto for us all.”