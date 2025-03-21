It is heartbreaking - Coroner rules on death of retired Lancashire police officer Jim Barnes who died in crash
Motorcyclist Jim Barnes, aged 70, was killed in a collision with a car on Hall Lane, Lathom, near Ormskirk in September 2024.
But Preston Coroners Court heard that there were so many variables in the circumstances surrounding the crash that the full picture was unclear.
Area coroner Kate Bissett recorded a conclusion of death by road traffic collision.
She told Mr Barnes' family she was sorry that she could not be sure about exactly what happened.
She also did not know whether anyone was at fault.
Mr Barnes, of Beryl Avenue, Cleveleys, was a retired police motorcyclist with a wealth of experience in road safety.
The inquest heard that Mr Barnes collided with a car on Hall Lane at a staggered junction near Spa Lane and Dick's Lane.
After the collision Mr Barnes fell from his machine and hit a gas box, suffering massive chest injuries.
The inquest heard that traffic was being held up by a slow-moving vehicle, and a traffic sign near the scene was obscured by vegetation.
Witnesses told the hearing in statements that Mr Barnes was travelling along Hall Lane when he collided with a car.
Jenna Langley, who was driving the car with which Mr Barnes collided, said in a statement that she was starting to turn right into Dicks Lane when she heard a bang.
She saw a motorcyclist lying on the floor. She dialled 999 and with others tried to help the biker before an ambulance turned up.
There was a strong smell of gas in the area and she tried to warn people away.
The inquest heard Mr Barnes was unable to be resuscitated and a post mortem revealed he died of chest injuries.
Accident investigator PC Brendan Williams said the scene of the accident was near a staggered junction. Hall Lane had a 40mph limit.
Both vehicles involved in the crash were well maintained and there was no evidence of excessive speed. The car had emerged from Spa Lane.
PC Williams said Mr Barnes may have overtaken the vehicle in front of him and may not have been aware that the car was turning right. After the collision he hit a gas box.
PC Williams said there were "so many possibilities" about what happened. It was unclear whether Mr Barnes knew there was a junction ahead, and it was unclear whether the car he hit was indicating right.
There was no CCTV in the area.
No criminal proceedings had been brought as a result of the tragedy and council officials had been alerted about the covered sign.
Coroner Ms Bissett said Mr Barnes was an experienced and very competent rider. It was possible that he didn't know the car in front of him intended to turn.
It was also possible that the car driver didn't see Mr Barnes.
Ms Bissett told his family: "There are so many variables, and it is heartbreaking that I can't give you answers. I simply don't know."
At the end of the hearing family members said they wanted to publicly thank all those who stopped and tried to help Mr Barnes.