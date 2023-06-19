Tara Slinger, from Lytham, has suffered with severe back pain that doctors can’t find a cause for since 2021.

But when the 31-year-old vowed to no longer let her illness stop her from doing what she loves, she was chosen to partner up with paint brand Dulux to redecorate a room in her home to mark the first step in a new chapter of her life.

Tara’s love of interior design took off after she and husband Joe decided to renovate their house instead of having a honeymoon.

Homes and interiors influencer Tara Slinger, from Lytham, pictured in her newly decorated office space at home

She started posting the transformation and interior design tips on social media – and now has more than 100,000 followers on her @ourlayeredhome Instagram page.

Tara was picked by Dulux to curate her bespoke ‘New Chapter’ palette to reflect her bold interiors taste and represent her mission to be more loving and accepting of herself this year.

She redesigned her office space with bold, bright colours – Auburn Embers and Coral Charm – which she says makes walking into her office like being given “one big hug”.

Tara, a former pupil at St Bede’s High School, Lytham, said: “The colour drench technique is one I’ve wanted to try in my home for a really long time, and drenching my office head-to-toe in pink gives me that motivation I need to get my to-do list done!

Homes and interiors influencer Tara Slinger, from Lytham

"Coral Charm and Auburn Embers are both such beautiful and comforting colours – walking into my office feels like being given one big hug.”

Tara and Joe, 36, bought their home when their son, Henry – now aged six - was just three months old.

She said: “The early years of my husband becoming a full time firefighter and me running my own business from home around a child meant that we had no time or energy to put into the house.

"We were also saving up for our wedding, so once we were married at the end of August 2019 we turned our attention to the house instead of having a honeymoon.

"I started posting bits on social media of what we were doing at home online, from using tester pots to paint leopard print walls to creating my own floral garlands - then lockdown came along and everyone went online and my page took off.

"My followers have seen my style evolve and my love of colour and pattern take over our home. It began with me documenting for myself, and then turned into me finding this supportive community of like minded people and now I'm fortunate enough to call it my job.

"I've always love creating something from nothing and being thrifty with my money by buying second hand and up cycling - so when I was saving things from our back alley during lockdown it seemed to catch people's attention and I feel so lucky that I get to share my creativity with 150,000 people across my social media and hopefully inspire them to think outside the box and just give things a go!”

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux, said: “Tara has chosen to benefit from being immersed in the warmth and positivity of colours that act like a visual reassuring hug.

"Auburn Embers and Coral Charm are a perfect combination for a pick-me-up space.”

Dr Lalitaa Suglani, psychologist and mental health expert, said: “The stresses of having chronic pain can impact our mental, physical and emotional well-being.