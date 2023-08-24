St Mary's Catholic Academy Blackpool Year 11 students are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results after facing ‘significant disruption’ in their studies due to Covid.
A group of 18 high fliers achieved an incredible 139 GCSE Grade 7-9 or BTEC Distinctions or Distinction between them. Results were pleasing in many areas, with strong performances in English, supported by solid results in Science and RE as well as excellent performances in Art and Modern Foreign Languages.
Praising his students, Headteacher Mr Simon Eccles said: “I am pleased for our students. They have faced significant disruption to their secondary education due to the impacts of Covid for two of their secondary years. In spite of this they have worked hard this year. Students faced many challenges during the pandemic and they should be proud of their achievements today. We are looking forward to welcoming many of them back in Year 12.”
Pictured is Jill, who said: “I was so scared but I’m happy with my results. I am excited to attend St Mary’s sixth form doing the sciences and Maths." Photo: UGC
Theresa said it ‘doesn’t feel real’ Photo: UGC
Gabriel added: "I am feeling good, I’m excited about coming to St Mary's, St Mary's was a very good place for my education!” Photo: UGC
Rico added: "St Mary’s really helped me in many ways. The teachers have really supported me and allowed me to fulfill my dreams." Photo: UGC
A delighted McKenzie said: "I am feeling very proud of myself and am very excited to continue my time at St Mary’s through the sixth form." Photo: UGC
Lucy said: "feel so accomplished. I have loved all my teachers and cannot wait to attend St Mary’s Sixth Form." Photo: UGC
Julia said she was ‘feeling good and proud and that St Mary’s has been great!' Photo: UGC
Alfie added: “I am feeling great. A highlight of St Mary’s have been the teachers. They have been so supportive.” Photo: UGC