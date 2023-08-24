A group of 18 high fliers achieved an incredible 139 GCSE Grade 7-9 or BTEC Distinctions or Distinction between them. Results were pleasing in many areas, with strong performances in English, supported by solid results in Science and RE as well as excellent performances in Art and Modern Foreign Languages.

Praising his students, Headteacher Mr Simon Eccles said: “I am pleased for our students. They have faced significant disruption to their secondary education due to the impacts of Covid for two of their secondary years. In spite of this they have worked hard this year. Students faced many challenges during the pandemic and they should be proud of their achievements today. We are looking forward to welcoming many of them back in Year 12.”