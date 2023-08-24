News you can trust since 1873
'It doesn’t feel real' - St Mary's Catholic Academy Blackpool students on receiving their GSCE results

St Mary's Catholic Academy Blackpool Year 11 students are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results after facing ‘significant disruption’ in their studies due to Covid.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:41 BST

A group of 18 high fliers achieved an incredible 139 GCSE Grade 7-9 or BTEC Distinctions or Distinction between them. Results were pleasing in many areas, with strong performances in English, supported by solid results in Science and RE as well as excellent performances in Art and Modern Foreign Languages.

Praising his students, Headteacher Mr Simon Eccles said: “I am pleased for our students. They have faced significant disruption to their secondary education due to the impacts of Covid for two of their secondary years. In spite of this they have worked hard this year. Students faced many challenges during the pandemic and they should be proud of their achievements today. We are looking forward to welcoming many of them back in Year 12.”

Pictured is Jill, who said: “I was so scared but I’m happy with my results. I am excited to attend St Mary’s sixth form doing the sciences and Maths."

Theresa said it ‘doesn’t feel real’

Gabriel added: "I am feeling good, I’m excited about coming to St Mary's, St Mary's was a very good place for my education!”

Rico added: "St Mary’s really helped me in many ways. The teachers have really supported me and allowed me to fulfill my dreams."

A delighted McKenzie said: "I am feeling very proud of myself and am very excited to continue my time at St Mary’s through the sixth form."

Lucy said: "feel so accomplished. I have loved all my teachers and cannot wait to attend St Mary’s Sixth Form."

Julia said she was ‘feeling good and proud and that St Mary’s has been great!'

Alfie added: “I am feeling great. A highlight of St Mary’s have been the teachers. They have been so supportive.”

