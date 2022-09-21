Although a sombre event, the family, who have provided a horse drawn carriage, have asked people to wear an item of pink and/or white in memory and celebration of their little girl and her favourite colours.

The church service will be held from 10am at St Teresa's in Blackpool after which a burial service will take place at Carleton Crematorium at 11.30am.

The brave little girl from Thornton Cleveleys had fought a year-long battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in July 2021 after a lump was found in her stomach.

Warrior princess - six-year-old Isabelle Grundy tragically died last week after battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma

Her parents Louisa Moss, 34, and Blaine Grundy, 36, started a campaign for treatment only readily available in the USA and, upon hearing their plight, thousands of people united to raise more then £200,000.

A heartbroken Louisa told the Post: "She was so loving and even through the pain she carried on smiling.

"She was very sassy and wanted to know that we were okay.

"It was the longest week which dragged on forever.

The funeral service will take place today from St Teresa's Church, Blackpool, at 10am

"The last thing I said to her was her name and how much we loved her.

"It offers some comfort knowing that she is out of pain now."

Post readers were also quick to pay tribute on social media to the warrior princess with the infectious smile.

Cheryl Arnold: "So sorry for your loss this has given me sadness in my body reading this. No words, but hold on to your memories - she will live on in you."

Nisha-Parmar Panchal: "RIP beautiful princess. So young, so sad. May fly high angel. Thinking of the family during this difficult time."

Sharon Pilkington: "RIP Beautiful Angel taken to soon thinking of the family."

Ruth Holden: "Aww bless her fly high with the angels beautiful you are free from pain."

Kirsty Heywood: "So so sorry for your loss my heart is with you all."

Maxine Silcock: "R.I.E.P Beautiful angel condolences to all family and friends."