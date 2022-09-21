Isabelle Grundy funeral: 17 images as mourners pay their respects to brave Cleveleys six-year-old who died from cancer
A sea of pink and white spilled out onto the streets of Blackpool as mourners came together to say their final goodbyes to six-year-old Isabelle Faye Grudy from Cleveleys.
By Emma Downey
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:52 pm
Some clutching roses, many watched as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the six-year-old, who sadly lost her battle with cancer last Monday afternoon, made its way to St Teresa’s Church.
Once inside, a blanket of sadness echoed around the church, with hardly a seat left to spare as many mourners came to pay their respects to the little girl with the huge smile.
Here are 17 images from the funeral.
