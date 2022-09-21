News you can trust since 1873
Isabelle Grundy funeral: 17 images as mourners pay their respects to brave Cleveleys six-year-old who died from cancer

A sea of pink and white spilled out onto the streets of Blackpool as mourners came together to say their final goodbyes to six-year-old Isabelle Faye Grudy from Cleveleys.

By Emma Downey
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 1:48 pm

Some clutching roses, many watched as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the six-year-old, who sadly lost her battle with cancer last Monday afternoon, made its way to St Teresa’s Church.

Once inside, a blanket of sadness echoed around the church, with hardly a seat left to spare as many mourners came to pay their respects to the little girl with the huge smile.

Here are 17 images from the funeral.

1. Funeral of Isabelle Grundy at St Teresa's Church

A white horse drawn carriage with Isabelle's coffin adorned with pink and white flowers makes its way to St Teresa's Church

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Funeral of Isabelle Grundy at St Teresa's Church

Mourners pay their respects as the horse drawn carriage goes past

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Funeral of Isabelle Grundy at St Teresa's Church

The funeral procession makes its way to the church

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Funeral of Isabelle Grundy at St Teresa's Church

Some mourners held roses to throw on the coffin

Photo: Daniel Martino

