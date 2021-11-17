Is this the knitting Banksy?

A mystery woman has been plonking her crocheted murals in Lytham – and wants to keep her identity a secret.

Her creations, known as ‘yarnbombs’, include ducklings, flowers, a windmill, and a Remembrance Day hat.

Lynda Deacon, who sells wool to the stealthy stitcher, said: “It makes people smile.

Remembrance day crocheted mural by the knitting Banksy of Lytham St Annes

“It’s a random act of kindness so the whole point is to remain anonymous.”

Lynda said she’s often quizzed about the woman – but is remaining tight-lipped.

“She comes into my shop and we talk through ideas,” she said. “But I can’t reveal who she is.”

The woman doesn’t work alone, however.

She’s part of a national movement that promotes the apparent joy of yarn.

A Facebook group called ‘Random Acts of Crochet Kindness’ had more than 130,000 members yesterday.