The research, by Savills, and published in the Telegraph this week, named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.

"Posh appeal"

The so-called 'posh appeal' was determined by factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.

The high street in Great Eccleston

Great Eccleston made the list with it's average house price of £430,630, good pubs, a clothing boutique, fortnightly farmers' market and the annual agricultural show.

The research also highlighted that the area was ideal for walks "with plenty of good pubs", as well as being in "easy reach of Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston".

Finally, the report pointed to the villages "cute cottages" and "handsome houses".

Photo Neil Cross; Great Eccelston - Monica Crombleholme and her daughters Emma and Ckaire at the Courtyard

What do locals have to say?

Margaret Cookson is the owner of MMJ's clothing boutique, which was name-checked in the Telegraph article. With her husband Andrew, she also owns the village Post Office and off licence.

She said: "A lot of people have mentioned the article when they've been in the shop this week.

"I've had my business here for 34 years and I lived in the village for 10, and I've always loved it. It's very friendly and we've kept all of our local, independent shops.

The Great Eccleston show

"It's the kind of English village where you would see someone walking around with a basket, and while we retain our traditions, we've also got new people coming into the village with the new houses being built. The village has grown nicely, it's lovely."

John Anthony runs the White Bull pub with his partner Mihaly Serger.

John said: "We moved to the village in lockdown and so we've probably only been running the pub for six months, but we've properly bedded in.

"We've lived in a few places, such as Brighton and Manchester, and I've got to say that by far, this is the best place. The community is so welcoming and people can't do enough for you. "There are so many different walks of life here, and nobody bats an eyelid.

Butcher Leonie Cooper

"People might say it's posh, but I think there is always a sense of modesty."

Leonie Cooper has run butchers A&D Parkinson Ltd for nine years.

She said: "It's (the title) amused a few people, but it's something we'll definitely take! The village has a lot to offer. It's got all the amenities - good pubs, cafes, a bakery, and everything is top-notch. We've only got a small shop, but we have people coming from Preston, Lancaster and Cleveleys to get produce, because we don't just offer standard things you could find anywhere.

"And once people have experienced what you do, then they come back and they visit the other shops in the village too."

Emma Arnold runs The Courtyard Caffe Bar with her sister Claire and mum Monica.

Emma said: "When I heard about it being named Lancashire' s poshest village, I thought 'oh really?' But I've grown up here, and you get used to things. When you think about it, it really is a nice place to be.

Inside MMJ's Ladieswear

"We seem to have everything here that you'd want, and we're only a two minute walk from the River Wyre as well. You can be on a motorway in 15 minutes, you can get to the Lake District in 50 minutes, and Blackpool and Lytham aren't far.

"Lots of Scottish people come here to stay in caravans, and they love it. Many people have actually ended up moving here permanently actually."

She added: "It''s such a friendly place, and we all look out for one another."

Artisan shops like Pebby's Bakery were praised. Picture: Neil Cross