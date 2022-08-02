The Waterloo Road venue is making the most of the summer sun after a £100,000 investment, which has seen the pub have a makeover including extra seating in the extended beer garden.

The front of the building has been freshened up with a new colour scheme of blue and black being introduced to the venue.

Improvements outside also see the pub's beer garden receive an extension to it’s roofing to accommodate another 20 seats.

The Bull Hotel in Blackpool has had a makeover

In addition, a new large size TV has been installed for sports fans to enjoy the biggest games outside, as well as new fencing, which has been painted to fit in with the pub's new look.

Open every day for drinks, the spacious outside area has also been revamped.

Internally the venue has been fitted out with a new carpet and seating plus another TV has been added, a new darts board and pool table, much to the appreciation of the pub’s pool team.

A new style of bar, which now sees Carlsberg served on tap at just £2.50 a pint – for context British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) research put the average cost of a pint at £4.07 in the UK.

Kevin Long, Operator of The Bull Hotel, run by the Stonegate Group, said: “This is a great time for us to make improvements to our wonderful beer terrace ready for what we’re sure will be a busy summer.

"These latest works make it even better, more comfortable and more convenient for our customers and it looks fantastic! Come in with friends, family or neighbours – this is a much-loved, perfect local pub for all occasions. I am very proud to welcome our loyal guests and visitors back to The Bull once again.

For the latest events and offers via the pub’s website: https://www.craftunionpubs.com/bull-hotel-blackpool

