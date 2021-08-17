Investigation into death of 89-year-old driver killed in lorry crash in Cleveleys

Preston Coroner's Court

Jean Holgate was travelling southbound on the A585 Amounderness Way in a Nissan Micra when she collided with a Ford transit van at the turn-off to Anchorsholme Lane at 11.15am on Monday, May 10.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died later that day.

As a result of the crash, the Ford van veered off the road and clipped a pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from Fleetwood, who suffered minor injuries. The van driver was not hurt.

Mrs Holgate's family said: "Jean was a wonderful person and very much loved by all that knew her.

“She leaves behind her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, all of whom miss her immensely.

“We are heartbroken to have lost her and we appreciate every single one of the well-wishes and messages of condolence we have received since her death.”