Investigation into death of 89-year-old driver killed in lorry crash in Cleveleys
An investigation will take place into the death of an 89-year-old driver who was killed after crashing into a lorry in Cleveleys.
Jean Holgate was travelling southbound on the A585 Amounderness Way in a Nissan Micra when she collided with a Ford transit van at the turn-off to Anchorsholme Lane at 11.15am on Monday, May 10.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died later that day.
As a result of the crash, the Ford van veered off the road and clipped a pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from Fleetwood, who suffered minor injuries. The van driver was not hurt.
"Jean was a wonderful person and very much loved by all that knew her.
“She leaves behind her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, all of whom miss her immensely.
“We are heartbroken to have lost her and we appreciate every single one of the well-wishes and messages of condolence we have received since her death.”
An inquest to determine the exact circumstances of Mrs Holgate's death will take place on September 27 at Preston Coroner’s Court in Fulwood. It is expected to last the afternoon.